MIL-OSI Translation: Detailed results on economic performance in the third quarter of 2018

Source: Destatis Federal Statistical OfficeWIESBADEN – German economic growth has faltered. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) in its quick release on 14 November 2018, gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2018 – adjusted for price, seasonality and calendar effects – was 0.2% lower than in the second quarter of 2018. This is the first quarter-on-quarter decline since the first quarter of 2015. In the first half of 2018, GDP had risen by 0.5% in the second and 0.4% in the first quarter.Brutto domestic product, price-adjusted, chained (seasonal and calendar-adjusted values ​​according to Census X-12-ARIMA) Change from previous quarter in percent: 201720181. VJ2. Vj3. Vj4. VJ1. VJ2. Vj3. Vj1,10,50,60,50,40,5-0,2Audience slows economic growth The slight decline in GDP compared to the previous quarter was mainly due to external developments in the third quarter of 2018: according to preliminary calculations, 0.9% less goods and services exports than in the second quarter of 2018. At the same time, imports increased by 1.3%. Domestic signals were mixed: Equipment – including mainly machinery and equipment and vehicles – invested 0.8% more than in the previous quarter, and in construction even 0.9% more. By contrast, private consumption fell by 0.3%, partly due to household restraint in the purchase of new cars. Together with increased imports, this led to an above-average stockpiling. Government consumer spending was slightly higher than in the previous quarter (+0.2%). Gross domestic product up year-on-year Compared to the same period last year, price-adjusted GDP in the third quarter of 2018 was 1.1% higher than a year before (calendar-adjusted also +1.1%). After +2.3% in the second quarter (calendar-adjusted: +2.0%), slower economic growth is also evident here.

Gross domestic product, price-adjusted, linked (original values) Change compared to the same quarter in the previous year: 201720181. VJ2. Vj3. Vj4. VJ1. VJ2. Vj3. Vj3.40,92,22,21,42,31,1Working productivity decreased In the third quarter of 2018, economic output was provided by 45.0 million domestic workers, or 556,000 persons, or 1.3% more than a year before (see Press release 437/18 of 13 November 2018). The average number of hours worked per employee rose by 0.2% according to preliminary preliminary calculations of the Federal Employment Agency’s Institute for Employment Research (IAB). The overall economic volume – ie the total number of hours worked by all persons in employment – increased by 1.4% compared to the previous year. Overall labor productivity – measured as price-adjusted gross domestic product per gainful hour – fell by 0.3% compared to the previous year according to preliminary calculations. Per employee, it fell by 0.2%. Growth impulses year-on-year, mainly due to investments Compared with the previous year, positive impulses in the third quarter of 2018 came mainly from investments: Equipment invested significantly more than a year earlier (+ 3.7%) , Construction investment also rose strongly (+ 3.3%), with residential construction investing more than in the third quarter of 2017. In addition, there was a strong increase in inventories. Consumer spending rose slightly year-on-year, with private consumption spending up 0.5% on a price-adjusted basis, and government consumption spending up 0.9%. According to preliminary calculations, significantly more goods and services were imported from abroad in the third quarter of 2018 than in the third quarter of 2017 (+3.8%). Exports increased by 1.1% over the same period. Gross value added of gross value added in almost all sectors of the economy In the third quarter of 2018, price-adjusted gross value added was 1.0% higher than a year earlier. In the individual economic sectors, however, it developed very differently. Construction (+ 4.2%) recorded the strongest increase, followed by information and communication (+ 3.1%) and business services (+ 1.3%). On the other hand, manufacturing recorded a slight decline of 0.1% yoy. Gross and gross wages increased In current prices, both gross domestic product and gross national income were 3.0% higher than a year earlier. The national income, which is made up of compensation of employees as well as corporate and property income, also increased according to first provisional calculations (+ 2.4%). Gross wages and salaries of employees were 5.0% higher than a year ago, net wages and salaries were 5.1%. Household disposable income increased by 2.9% and private consumption by 2.1%. This results in a provisional figure of 9.0% for the household saving rate in the third quarter of 2018. Results for the first and second quarters of 2018 revised In addition to the initial calculation of the third quarter of 2018, the previously published results for the first and second quarters of 2018 have also been published reviewed and, if necessary, revised. The first preliminary results will be revised to incorporate newly available statistical information. Data users can therefore fall back on the best possible results for analyzes and forecasts at the respective publication date. As already reported in the quick release on November 14, 2018, gross domestic product did not show any corrections to the previous results for the first and second quarters. However, seasonally adjusted and calendar-adjusted series may show changed results for the entire time series from 1991 onwards. Gross domestic product Original valuesCensus values ​​X-12-ARIMA, price adjusted, concatenatedIn current pricesPrices adjusted, concatenatedSeason- and calendar-adjustedCalendar-adjustedMrd. EUR% 12010 = 100% 12010 = 100% 2% 1 31 Change compared to the previous year or previous year’s quarter in%. 2 Change compared to the previous year or previous quarter in%. 3 For years, the calendar-adjusted figures are equal to the seasonally and calendar-adjusted figures (except for rounding differences) .j = quarter20163 159.75 3.6111.26 2.2111.06 2.2 2.220173 277.34 3.7113.66 2 , 2113.79 2.5 2.520161. Vj770,40 3,7109,68 2,0110,49 0.9 2.42. Vj789,22 5,2111,45 3,7110,98 0.4 2.33. Vj799,88 3,1113,05 1,9111,17 0.2 2.04. Vj800,25 2,6110,86 1,4111,60 0.4 1.920171. Vj803,37 4,3113,40 3,4112,84 1.1 2.12. Vj808,72 2,5112,45 0,9113,46 0.5 2.23. Vj833,24 4,2115,50 2,2114,12 0.6 2.64. Vj832,01 4,0113,27 2,2114,73 0.5 2.820181. Vj828,98 3,2114,95 1,4115,15 0.4 2.12. Vj842,86 4,2115,09 2,3115,67 0.5 2.03. Vj858,38 3,0116,77 1,1115,44-0,2 1.1

20172018Jahr3. Vj4. VJ1. VJ2. Vj3. VjIn respective price billions EuroKonsumausgaben2 596.412 615.919 586.668 606.537 611,477Private 371.051 Konsumausgaben1 440.092 443.093 427.578 445.270 449,502Konsumausgaben 732.176 of the State 156.320 172.826 159.090 161.267 161,975Bruttoinvestitionen 638.875 179.896 151.732 178.491 169.467 202,243Bruttoanlageinvestitionen 658.497 170.858 173.796 159.823 179.565 181,635Ausrüstungsinvestitionen 665.722 215.214 51.741 61.221 51.819 56.115 326.630 54,011Bauinvestitionen 88.219 79.993 77.290 92.194 30.898 32.582 30.714 95,921Sonstige systems 31.256 31,703Inländische 123.878 Verwendung3 776.308 767.651 765.159 776.004 813,720Exporte1 029,548 382.865 396.196 389.501 402.024 393,600Importe1 541.898 325.933 331.837 325.680 335.168 348,940Bruttoinlandsprodukt3 294.106 833.240 832.010 828.980 842.860 858,380Preisbereinigt 277.340, verkettetVeränderung over the previous year in% Consumption expenditure1,71,91,21,31,00,6Private cons Expenditure1,82,11,11,61,00,5Consumption of government expenditures1,61,51,70,61,10,9Butt investments3,23,12,52,05,57,6Gross fixed income2,92,92,82,23,43, 0Equipment investments3,74,14,74,55,03,7Accounted investments2,93,01,81,43,53,3Other assets1,30,41,50,40,40,4Internal usage2,02,21,51,51,92, 2Exports4,64,94,72,14,31,1Importions4,85,53,72,63,73,8Bross-Domestic Product (GDP) 2,22,22,21,42,31,1Notable: GDP per worker0,70,70, 8-0,11,0-0,2BIP per hour of employment0,90,81,51,1-0,1-0,3Growth contribution to price-adjusted GDP in% pointsConsumption expenditure1,21,40,90,90,70,4Private consumption0, 91,10,60,80,50,3Consumption of government expenditure0,30,30,30,10,20,2Brotoinvestments0,60,70,40,41,11,6Global investment0,60,60,60,40,70,6Equipment investment0, 20,30,40,30,30,2building investments0,30,30,20,10,40,4Other investments0,10,00,10,00,00,0Front changes and the like0,10,1-0,10,00,31 , 0Internal use1,92,01,41,41,82,1output0,30,10,80,00,6-1,0

At current prices billion euros consumption expenditure 594.926 599.954 603.829 609.380 437.699 441.542 611,236Private consumer spending 444.553 445,081Konsumausgaben of 434.602 State 160.324 162.255 162.287 164.827 167.757 170.807 177.137 166,155Bruttoinvestitionen 187,254Bruttoanlageinvestitionen 166.172 167.919 169.833 173.467 175.717 178,528Ausrüstungsinvestitionen 54.572 55.102 56.245 56.427 83.387 85.806 87.637 56,872Bauinvestitionen 89,776Sonstige equipment 82.271 31,076 31,344 31,416 31,653 31,880Indian Utilization 761,098 767,711 774,636 786,517 798,490Exports 387,164 395,079 394,756 399,189 398,483Imports 322,551 330,270 331,471 338,078 345,765Brutto Domestic Product 825,711 832,520 837,921 847,628 851,208Price adjusted, linkedChanges to previous quarter in% Final consumption0,10,30,20,5-0, 1Private consumption0,10,20,50,3-0,3Consumption of government expenditure0,30,4-0,50,80,2Bridge investment0,70,51,11,64,2Bruttoa Investment in fixed assets0,40,31,40,50,8Financial investment1,20,52,10,10,8Financial investment -0,10,21,60,90,9Other assets0,20,4-0,50,30,2Internal use0,30, 30,40,70,8Exports1,21,7-0,30,8-0,9Importe0,51,4-0,31,51,3Brutto domestic product (GDP) 0,60,50,40,5-0,2news:

GDP per worker0.20,2-0,10,3-0,5BIP per hour of employment 1-0,10,7-0,1-0,6-0,4Growth contribution to price-adjusted GDP in% points

Consumption expenditure0,10,20,20,3-0,1Private consumption expenditure0,00,10,30,2-0,1Consumption of government expenditure0,10,1-0,10,20,0Bot investment0,10,10,20,30,9Gross capital investment0 , 10,10,30,10,2Application of equipment0,10,00,10,00,1Construction investments0,00,00,20,10,1Other installations0,00,00,00,00,0Front changes and the like0,10,0-0, 10,20,7Internal use0,20,30,40,70,8Outdoor contribution0,40,20,0-0,2-1,0Gross value added by economic activity

20172018Jahr3. Vj4. VJ1. VJ2. Vj3. VjIn current pricesBillion Euro Agriculture and Forestry, Fisheries 25,472 6,766 5,782 5,333 5,475 6,240Production without construction 772,523 194,826 193,518 196,933 201,364 197,399that: Manufacturing 690,213 175,381 172,202 174,906 182,038 178,021Construction 144,300 38,562 40,417 32,084 40,662 43,686Trade, transport, hospitality 478,409 122,496 121,945 116,555 126,464 125,827Information and Communications 137,237 35,429 34,264 36,109 34,849 37,025Financial and Insurance Services 113,337 28,361 28,293 28,136 28,212 28,136Real estate 316,158 81,026 77,474 81,487 80,860 82,691Corporate services 319,354 83,446 79,991 82,069 79,989 85,745Public service providers, education, health 531,297 132,356 139,359 137,157 133,797 137,672Other service providers 116,609 30,109 29,329 29,740 29,033 30,762Both value added total2,954,696 753,377 750,372 745,603 760, 705 775.183Circumferentially adjusted, year-on-year change in% Agriculture and forestry, fisheries3,04,53,2-0,8-1,2-2,1Industrial non-residential2,42,63,51,73,40,1Among: Manufacturing2,73,04,01,94,0-0,1Building2,41,82,31,93,94,2Trade, Traffic, Hospitality3,43,52,82,22,51,2Information and Communication3,63,43 , 43,63,93,1Financial and Insurance Services0,40,40,50,51,31,2Residential and Housing1,11,31,41,01,00,7Office Service2,62,92,31,52,71,3Public Services Service providers, education, health1,41,40,81,21,20,9Other service providers1,21,40,4 -0,10,90,1Gross value added2,22,32,31,52,41,0

Distribution of Gross National Income 20172018

Year3. Vj4. VJ1. VJ2. Vj3. VjIn respective price billion EuroBruttonationaleinkommen3 851.742 857.632 850.993 846.151 877,615Volkseinkommen2 346.282 628.778 633.350 621.080 615.546 644,157Arbeitnehmerentgelt1 456.391 411.353 459.514 407.590 426.545 431,219Unternehmens- 668.810 and 787.581 217.425 173.836 213.490 property income 189.001 212,938Bruttolöhne and salaries of Arbeitnehmer1 337.421 377.590 333.319 349.234 354,459Nettolöhne 366.618 and salaries Employees 902,933 227,741 249,226 220,296 225,344 239,274Notable: Household income available1 869,916 467,023 471,711 481,664 480,668 480,656Performance ratio (in%) 9,9 8,3 8,7 13,5 9,8 9,0Value to previous year in% Gross national income3 , 84,33,83,14,33,0Volk Income3,94,73,92,94,22,4Reference of Employees4,24,34,14,54,64,8Corporate and Property Income3,35,43,30,03,4- 2.1 Gross wages and salaries of employees 4,24,34,04,74,85,0Netting wages and salaries of Employees 3,94,13,74,54,75,1Notable: Household income available3,43,62,93,53,22,9Results of national accounts can be found on the website of the Federal Statistical Office. In the subject series 18 “National Accounts”, series 1.2 “quarterly results” as well as series 1.3 “Seasonally adjusted quarterly results according to Census X-12-ARIMA and BV 4.1”, more detailed results are available. This and other publications as well as a detailed quality report for the National Accounts are available in the Publications section. Basic data and long time series can be found in the National Accounts (81000) in the GENESIS-Online database. Further information: National Accounts infoteam, telephone : +49 (0) 611/75 26 26, contact form Further results and further information are available in the area of ​​National Accounts. Follow us on Twitter

