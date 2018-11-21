MIL-OSI Security: Second man charged in Anerley murder investigation

Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez in Anerley have charged a second person with murder.

[E] Kevin Lusala, 21 (21.12.1996) of Eldred Drive, Orpington was arrested on Monday, 19 November on suspicion of murder.

He was charged with Ayodeji’s murder on Tuesday, 20 November and kept in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 November.

There have been four previous arrests, with one person charged with murder as a result.

[D] Chase Grey – 23 (01.09.95) of Lancaster Road, SE25 has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Ayodeji. He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 13 November.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on 31 January.

Three other people have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of this investigation:

[A] A 19-year-old man and [B] a 21-year-old man have been released under investigation.

[C] A 16-year-old girl has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early December.

An investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Samos Road, SE20 at around 12:30hrs on Sunday, 4 November.

Ayodeji was found in the street suffering stab injuries – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination which took place at Princess Royal Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday, 6 November gave his cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

