MIL-OSI USA: Europe and Eurasia: Secretary Pompeo’s Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Source: United States Department of State

Headline: Europe and Eurasia: Secretary Pompeo’s Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:

On July 21, Secretary Pompeo spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They discussed a broad range of issues, some of which were following up from the meeting between President Trump and President Putin. Among the topics discussed was the fact that Russia had violated its commitment in southwest Syria. The two also discussed how to implement ideas on counterterrorism process coordination and the mutual goal of establishing business-to-business dialogue between private, non-governmentally controlled entities in each of our two countries. The need for Russia to provide equal diplomatic access to the United States, at a level that is fair and reciprocal, was also discussed.

