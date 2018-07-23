MIL-OSI Economics: Samsung Sells 2 Million Galaxy J8, J6 Smartphones, Adding 50,000 Consumers Every Day

Source: Samsung

Samsung India’s recently launched Galaxy J8 and J6 smartphones have become hugely popular, crossing 2 millions units in the country. Galaxy J6 was launched on May 22, while Galaxy J8 was recently introduced on July 1st. These models are in huge demand and attracting 50,000 consumers a day reinforcing Samsung Galaxy J as the ‘Most Loved’ smartphones in the country.

Samsung India introduced Galaxy J8 on July 1, 2018

Both Galaxy J8 and J6 sport Samsung’s signature Infinity Design philosophy, giving users nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. Galaxy J8 and J6 come with extremely thin bezels. The Super AMOLED display deliver an 18.5:9 aspect ratio that provides an end to end viewing experience and more browsing space. Galaxy J8 also sports advanced dual rear camera that delivers a unique camera experience. The dual camera delivers Samsung’s flagship ‘Live Focus’ feature, where users can bring sharp focus to the foreground while blurring out the background. Users can adjust the level of background blur both before and after clicking a shot.

“We are happy with the huge success of Galaxy J8 and J6 smartphones. Our philosophy of keeping our ears to the ground and incorporating consumer feedbacks into our products has paid off. Our recently launched Chat-over-Video feature in Infinity models has received an overwhelming response with more than 50% of consumers using it on a regular basis. Built for today’s millennials, Galaxy J8 and J6 have set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with our signature super AMOLED Infinity Display. Galaxy J, known for unique ‘Make for India’ innovations, has a stellar legacy, accounting for one in three smartphones sold in the country. We are confident that the new devices will help us further increase our market share in the country,” said Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched on May 22, 2018

Galaxy J8 and J6 come with Samsung’s latest ‘Make for India’ innovation – Chat-over-Video. Developed in Samsung R&D center, Noida, the Chat-over-Video feature complements millennial requirements of uninterrupted video binging. Chat-over-Video eradicates interruptions while viewing video content on their mobile devices by ensuring that the video keeps playing and it also provides a transparent keyboard to continue chatting.

Galaxy J8 and J6 also come equipped with Samsung Mall, another ‘Make for India’ innovation that uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.

Galaxy J8 and J6 are not the only devices to have won consumers heart. There’s equally buoyant demand for recently launched Galaxy A6+ and A6. Both these smartphones have wowed our consumers with their great design and performance.

Prices

Galaxy A6+ is available at INR 23,990 while, Galaxy A6 64GB and 32GB are available at INR 20,990 and 19,990 respectively. Galaxy J8 is available at INR 18,990 and Galaxy J6 64GB and 32GB are available at INR15, 990 and INR 13,990 respectively

MIL OSI Economics –