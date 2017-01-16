Open Source Intel View All →
MFA Spokesman's Comments on the Conference for Peace in the Middle East held in Paris, France on 15 January 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Asia Pacific Region – Singapore Headline: MFA Spokesman's Comments on the Conference for Peace in the Middle East held in Paris, France on 15 January 2017 Following the conclusion of the Conference for Peace in the Middle East held in Paris, France on 15 January 2017, Singapore reiterates its support for
DUP petition of concern further display of arrogance and disrespect
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Alliance – Northern Ireland Headline: DUP petition of concern further display of arrogance and disrespect The DUP's vetoing of a motion of no confidence in the Assembly Speaker is a further display of the arrogance and disrespect towards the Assembly and the public which has characterised the DUP over
Lords debates Neighbourhood Planning Bill
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Members of the Lords, including the government and opposition spokespersons for housing, the chairman of the Charities Property Association and the president of the National Home Improvement Council, will discuss the key principles and purpose of the Neighbourhood Planning Bill during second reading, on Tuesday 17 January.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to visit Iran
MIL OSI Europe – Source: Government of Sweden Headline: Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to visit Iran On 11–12 February, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will visit Iran at the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani. Discussions will primarily concern bilateral cooperation, trade issues and developments in the region, with a focusing on Syria. Iran is an important
IMF Video: World Economic Oulook Update, January 2017
MIL OSI Global Economy – Source: International Monetary Fund Headline: IMF Video: World Economic Oulook Update, January 2017 World Economic Oulook Update, January 2017 January 16, 2017 Economic activity is projected to pick up pace in 2017 and 2018, especially in emerging market and developing economies. Global growth will rise to a rate of 3.4
Government approves amendment to CNB Act
MIL OSI Global Banks – Source: Czech National Bank Headline: Government approves amendment to CNB Act The government has approved a draft law amending the Act on the Czech National Bank and the Act on the Circulation of Banknotes and Coins. The draft law is mainly a technical amendment of the two acts. It aims
RBI to conduct Overnight, 14 day and 28 day variable rate Reverse Repo auctions under LAF on January 17, 2017
MIL OSI Global Banks – Source: Reserve Bank of India Headline: RBI to conduct Overnight, 14 day and 28 day variable rate Reverse Repo auctions under LAF on January 17, 2017 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the following variable rate Reverse Repo auctions tomorrow (January 17, 2017, Tuesday) as per the revised guidelines
RBI extends Directions issued to the Brahmawart Commercial Co-operative Bank Ltd., Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh till July 06, 2017
MIL OSI Global Banks – Source: Reserve Bank of India Headline: RBI extends Directions issued to the Brahmawart Commercial Co-operative Bank Ltd., Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh till July 06, 2017 The Reserve Bank of India has extended Directions issued to the Brahmawart Commercial Co-operative Bank Ltd., Kanpur for a further period of six months from January
Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity opens at UNB
MIL OSI Canada – Source: Government of New Brunswick Headline: Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity opens at UNB FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is investing $1.9 million in the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, an innovative hub for research, training and industry collaboration, which officially opened today at the University of New Brunswick (UNB). "The need
Ontario Investing in Skills Training for Bruce Peninsula Area First Nations
MIL OSI Canada – Source: Government of Ontario Headline: Ontario Investing in Skills Training for Bruce Peninsula Area First Nations "Through the help of this program, I completed my GED and was successfully granted a full time position as a High Voltage Electrical Apprentice in the Nuclear Field. I have now been working three months.
Improving Roads and Bridges in Eastern Ontario
MIL OSI Canada – Source: Government of Ontario Headline: Improving Roads and Bridges in Eastern Ontario "Investing in roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure in Clarence-Rockland will help create jobs, boost our economy and provide opportunities for families and businesses in rural Ontario. Today's announcement is further proof that our government remains committed to supporting
Delivra products are heading South
MIL OSI Canada – Source: Government of Canada – MIL OSI National News Headline: Delivra products are heading South Charlottetown, PE – January 16, 2017 — Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities
Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario announce funding for 47 new public transit projects across Ontario
MIL OSI Canada – Source: Government of Canada – MIL OSI National News Headline: Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario announce funding for 47 new public transit projects across Ontario Greenstone Purchase of one accessible bus to replace a decommissioned bus to meet mobility & accessibility demands $44,565 February 1, 2017 Hanover SMART Transit – Replace existing vehicles (Purchase of 2 passenger
Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Thunder Bay
MIL OSI Canada – Source: Government of Canada – MIL OSI National News Headline: Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in public transit in Thunder Bay 47 new projects across Ontario to benefit from the Public Transit Infrastructure FundThunder Bay, Ontario– January 16, 2017The governments of Canada and Ontario are making investments to create jobs and grow the
Caribbean steps up earthquake risk reduction
MIL OSI United Nations – Source: UNISDR Disaster Risk Reduction Headline: Caribbean steps up earthquake risk reduction At the Caribbean Urban Seismic Risk Forum (from left): Mr. Arturo López-Portillo Contreras, ACS; Mr. Ronald Jackson, CDEMA; Mr. François Anick Joseph, Minister of the Interior and Local Authorities, Haiti, Mr. Fritz Deshommes, State University of Haiti; Mr.
Statement by NSC Spokesperson Ned Price on Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes' Travel to Cuba
MIL OSI USA – Source: United States White House Headline: Statement by NSC Spokesperson Ned Price on Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes' Travel to Cuba The White House Office of the Press Secretary For Immediate Release January 16, 2017 On Monday, January 16, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes will travel to Cuba for
Bob and Roberta Smith Art UK launch painting goes on display
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: British Parliament News Headline: Bob and Roberta Smith Art UK launch painting goes on display A work painted by artist Bob and Roberta Smith to celebrate last year's launch of Art UK has gone on display in Portcullis House. Art UK is a project that aims to include every publicly owned painting, drawing, print
Corbyn, Rayner and Jarvis hit the by-election campaign trail in Copeland
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Labour List UK Headline: Corbyn, Rayner and Jarvis hit the by-election campaign trail in Copeland Jeremy Corbyn and a host of current and former frontbenchers including Angela Rayner and Dan Jarvis have joined the campaign in Copeland. The Labour leader went to meet members and candidates in the West
News story: Lifetime ISA and Help to Save: boost for savers as key schemes become law
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: UK Government Headline: News story: Lifetime ISA and Help to Save: boost for savers as key schemes become law Savers will be able to take advantage of two new government backed savings schemes, one of which will be available from April, as the landmark Savings Bill became law today.
Ministers to give evidence on future trade in services post-Brexit
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: British House Of Lords News Headline: Ministers to give evidence on future trade in services post-Brexit 16 January 2017 EU Internal Market Sub-Committee continues taking evidence on their inquiry "Brexit: future trade between the UK and EU in services" from Ministers from the Department for Transport, Department for Culture,
16/20:30 WST Severe Thunderstorm Warning 1 (WA)
MIL OSI Australia – Source: Weather Warnings – Australia Headline: 16/20:30 WST Severe Thunderstorm Warning 1 (WA) IDW20044Australian Government Bureau of MeteorologyWestern Australia Regional Office TOP PRIORITY FOR IMMEDIATE BROADCAST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for HEAVY RAINFALL For people in parts of the Goldfields and South Interior districts. Issued at 8:30 pm Monday, 16 January 2017.
Filmmaking has become a Democratic process in changing times of technology: Col. Rathore
MIL OSI Asia Pacific – Source: Government of India Headline: Filmmaking has become a Democratic process in changing times of technology: Col. Rathore Indian Panorama Film Festival Inaugurated in Delhi Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting has said that movies in the Indian Panorama section has an has an emotional appeal with
The Ministry of Women and Child Development to setup National Alliance against online Child sexual abuse and exploitation
MIL OSI Asia Pacific – Source: Government of India Headline: The Ministry of Women and Child Development to setup National Alliance against online Child sexual abuse and exploitation The Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India is to form a National Alliance against Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation with the aim of
Sale of Tickets for Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat (Rehearsals) Begins
MIL OSI Asia Pacific – Source: Government of India Headline: Sale of Tickets for Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat (Rehearsals) Begins In order to facilitate the general public to witness the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath and Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating the Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, the sale of tickets had commenced
Dr Jitendra Singh discusses tourism promotion plans for Shillong
MIL OSI Asia Pacific – Source: Government of India Headline: Dr Jitendra Singh discusses tourism promotion plans for Shillong The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh discussed here today the tourism promotion plans for Shillong
Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh Chairs Consultative Committee Meeting on Initiatives Taken by Steel Ministry to Enhance Demand and Production of Steel and Status of Completion of Projects by PSUs
MIL OSI Asia Pacific – Source: Government of India Headline: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh Chairs Consultative Committee Meeting on Initiatives Taken by Steel Ministry to Enhance Demand and Production of Steel and Status of Completion of Projects by PSUs The Union Minister of Steel Chaudhary Birender Singh Chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee attached
India Evolving as a Global Hub in Defence Manufacturing
MIL OSI Asia Pacific – Source: Government of India Headline: India Evolving as a Global Hub in Defence Manufacturing Defence Minister Shri Manohar Parrikar visited DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex during his visit to Hyderabad today. He visited the integration centre at Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and reviewed ongoing missile technologies and related
Daily News 16 / 01 / 2017
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: European Union – Press Release/Statement Headline: Daily News 16 / 01 / 2017 Le marché américain s'ouvre de nouveau au bœuf français: déclaration des Commissaires Cecilia Malmström, Vytenis Andriukaitis et Phil HoganLes Etats-Unis ont annoncé la levée de l'embargo sur les importations de viande bovine
Ukraine is building a corps of professional non-commissioned officers
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Government of Ukraine – Press Release/Statement Headline: Ukraine is building a corps of professional non-commissioned officers TheUkrainian military have been undergoing leadership and instructors training atthe 197th Centre for Sergeants Training, Land Forces, Armed Forces of Ukraine(Desna, Chernihiv oblast, Ukraien)for three years. They learn theory,
Trading on the Moscow Exchange Equity & Bond Market on 16 January
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Moscow Stock Exchange – Press Release/Statement Headline: Trading on the Moscow Exchange Equity & Bond Market on 16 January At approximately 14:30 MSK on 16 January 2017, the Exchange's IT team observed inaccurate operation of software used to produce order tables for one of the repo
Working meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Working meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov President of RussiaVladimir Putin: Goodafternoon, Mr Manturov.You wanted to discuss the agricultural engineeringsector. Please, go ahead.Minister of Industryand Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister : Mr President, I would
Meeting with Head of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Meeting with Head of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov President of RussiaVladimir Putin: Whatis the situation in the republic? The federal targeted programme'simplementation ended in 2016. Head of IngushetiaYunus-Bek Yevkurov Yevkurov Yunus-BekHead of the Republic of Ingushetia :Yes, with your great help the programme
On issuing of commemorative coin of precious metals (1/16/2017)
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: On issuing of commemorative coin of precious metals (1/16/2017) On January 16, 2017 the Central Bank of the Russian Federation issues a commemorative coin of precious metal: A silver proof coin in denomination of 2 Roubles — „The 190th Anniversary of the Geographer P.P. Semenov-Tian-Shansky's
Eleven Websites Blocked for Breach of Advertising Law
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Belarusian Association of Journalists – in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Eleven Websites Blocked for Breach of Advertising Law Following a written notification of the Ministry of Anti-Monopoly Regulation and Trade dated January 10, 2017, the Ministry of Information restricted access to websites dengi-srochno.by, dengi-bystro.by,
Pavlo Rozenko: We have no commitments to raise the retirement age towards any organizations
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Government of Ukraine – Press Release/Statement Headline: Pavlo Rozenko: We have no commitments to raise the retirement age towards any organizations The currentGovernment will not take any steps to raise theretirement age. “I want to tell you that we have no fixed commitments to raise […]Read More →
Killings, rapes in South Sudan continued 'unabated' after July 2016 violence, UN reports
MIL OSI United Nations – Source: United Nations 3 Headline: Killings, rapes in South Sudan continued 'unabated' after July 2016 violence, UN reports 16 January 2017 Hundreds of people were killed in South Sudan during an outbreak of violence last July and more than 200 people were raped, according to a United Nations report […]Read More →
World Economic Forum (WEF): Sage CEO laments absence of small business issues at Davos
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: World Economic Forum (WEF): Sage CEO laments absence of small business issues at Davos JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, January 16, 2017/APO/ — CEO Stephen Kelly says small businesses still being ignored by policy makers as big business flocks to Davos Sage launches Forum for […]Read More →
Etisalat Prize for Literature Announces 2016 Shortlist
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: Etisalat Prize for Literature Announces 2016 Shortlist LAGOS, Nigeria, January 16, 2017/APO/ — The fastest growing and Innovative telecommunication company, Etisalat Nigeria (http://Etisalat.com.ng), has announced the names of the three shortlisted authors for the 2016 edition of its pan-African flagship literary prize, the […]Read More →
Deputy Minister Enver Surty hands overs mobile library to Ned Doman High school, 17 Jan
MIL OSI – Source: Republic of South Africa – Report: Headline: Deputy Minister Enver Surty hands overs mobile library to Ned Doman High school, 17 Jan The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Mr Enver Surty will tomorrow, Tuesday, 17 January 2017 visit Ned Doman High School in Athlone, Cape Town. As part of the visit […]Read More →
MEC Paul Mashatile intervenes in Mogale City Council’s unfortunate incidents
MIL OSI – Source: Republic of South Africa – Report: Headline: MEC Paul Mashatile intervenes in Mogale City Council’s unfortunate incidents MEC for Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements, Paul Mashatile, has noted with grave concern the recent developments in the Mogale City Council that culminated into the removal of the Council Speaker and […]Read More →
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Davos for World Economic Forum 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Republic of South Africa – Report: Headline: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Davos for World Economic Forum 2017 Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Davos to lead Team SA at the World Economic Forum 2017 South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa today Monday 16 January arrived in Davos, Switzerland to […]Read More →
Minister Dipuo Peters: Funeral service of Hammanskraal crash victims
MIL OSI – Source: Republic of South Africa – Report: Headline: Minister Dipuo Peters: Funeral service of Hammanskraal crash victims Address by the Minister of Transport, Ms Dipuo Peters, at the funeral service of Mokaba, Ramalatswa and Seemola six of the 16 Hammanskraal crash victims held at Seshego High Ground – Polokwane MEC for Transport, […]Read More →
‘No one can stop me’, says Duterte on possible martial law in Philippines
MIL OSI Analysis – EveningReport.nz – Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alingogan reports from Manila on a game-changing president marking six months in office. Video: AJ YouTube Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would consider declaring martial law if the drug problem deteriorates, adding “no one can stop” him from making such a […]Read More →
WEST PAPUA: Honouring independent journalist and film maker Mark Worth
MIL OSI Analysis – Mark Worth … suspicious death in 2004 in the cause of West Papuan independence. Image: NFSA video still Monday, January 16, 2017 Item: 9784 DARWIN (Australians for a Free West Papua Darwin/Asia Pacific Report/Pacific Media Watch): Australian award-winning journalist and film maker Mark Worth died in West Papua on January 15, […]Read More →
Flashback: Honouring independent journalist and film maker Mark Worth
MIL OSI Analysis – EveningReport.nz – Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Land of the Morning Star … the 2004 documentary on West Papua made by Mark Worth. From Pacific Media Watch / Australians for a Free West Papua Darwin Australian award-winning journalist and film maker Mark Worth died in West Papua on January 15, 2004 – suspiciously […]Read More →
Honouring independent journalist and film maker Mark Worth
MIL OSI Analysis – EveningReport.nz – Report by David Robie. This article was first published on Café Pacific Mark Worth … suspicious death in the cause of West Papuan independence. Image: NFSA video still From Australians for a Free West Papua Darwin ON this day we honour Australian award-winning journalist and film maker Mark Worth […]Read More →
Endangered – the frontline journalism of outrage
MIL OSI Analysis – EveningReport.nz – Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz War Reporters, a short video launched by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) last year to honour journalists facing “danger zones”. Its release coincided with the publication of RSF’s 50th book in the “100 photos for press freedom” series – this one dedicated to the work of Robert […]Read More →
TAHITI: With switch from AM to FM, some Polynesians left in the dark
MIL OSI Analysis – Radio Polynésie Premiere switchover to an all FM service at the beginning of December has left some Polynesians without a service. Image: The Switching Post Sunday, January 15, 2017 Item: 9783 PAPE’ETE (The Switching Post/Radio NZ International): Some inhabitants of French-controlled Polynesia are unhappy at the switch over from medium wave […]Read More →
Biman Prasad: COP23 presidency — facing the gravity of the task for Fiji
MIL OSI Analysis – EveningReport.nz – Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz The narrativeIt is noteworthy that there was no communications or consultations nationally, regionally or internationally as Fiji lobbied to get the presidency for COP23 in Marrakech. Even our fellow members of the Pacific and SIDS (Small Islands Developing States) were caught unaware. A robust consultation nationally […]Read More →
More than a hundred Israelis meet with President Abbas in Ramallah ahead of the Paris Peace Conference
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: More than a hundred Israelis meet with President Abbas in Ramallah ahead of the Paris Peace Conference More than a hundred Israelis meet with President Abbas in Ramallah ahead of the Paris Peace Conference 15/01/17 Robi Damelin, an Israeli bereaved mother […]Read More →