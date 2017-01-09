Open Source Intel View All →
Ontario Invests in Innovative Learning Facilities for Windsor Students
MIL OSI Canada – Source: Government of Ontario Headline: Ontario Invests in Innovative Learning Facilities for Windsor Students “This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government’s vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into […]Read More →
Proposals Could Help Expand Telehealth Services in Nebraska
MIL OSI USA – Source: US Rural Assistance Center – Health and Human Services News 4 Headline: Proposals Could Help Expand Telehealth Services in Nebraska A lack of health care in rural Nebraska is prompting a new push by lawmakers to expand telehealth services. Two bills introduced last week would encourage more providers to adopt […]Read More →
Brownback Unveils Plan To Increase State’s Doctors, Improve Rural Health
MIL OSI USA – Source: US Rural Assistance Center – Health and Human Services News 4 Headline: Brownback Unveils Plan To Increase State’s Doctors, Improve Rural Health From left: Kansas Farm Bureau CEO Terry Holdren, Gov. Sam Brownback and Overland Park Regional Medical Center CEO Kevin Hicks. By ANDY MARSO Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback unveiled […]Read More →
Free Legal Assistance Available to Sevier County Wildfire Survivors
MIL OSI USA – Source: US Federal Emergency Management Agency Headline: Free Legal Assistance Available to Sevier County Wildfire Survivors SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Free legal assistance is now available to low-income survivors of the Sevier County wildfires who need help with home repair contracts, counseling on landlord-tenant issues or assistance with life, medical and property […]Read More →
Aid May Be Available to Repair or Replace Vehicles Damaged by Wildfires
MIL OSI USA – Source: US Federal Emergency Management Agency Headline: Aid May Be Available to Repair or Replace Vehicles Damaged by Wildfires SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Disaster survivors whose vehicles were damaged or destroyed by the Sevier County wildfires of Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 may be eligible to receive federal assistance to repair or […]Read More →
Implantable Cardiac Devices and Merlin@home Transmitter by St. Jude Medical: FDA Safety Communication – Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Identified
MIL OSI USA – Source: US Department of Health and Human Services – 3 Headline: Implantable Cardiac Devices and Merlin@home Transmitter by St. Jude Medical: FDA Safety Communication – Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Identified [Posted 01/09/2017]AUDIENCE: Cardiology, Surgery, Family Practice, PatientISSUE: The FDA is providing information and recommendations regarding St. Jude Medical’s radio frequency (RF)-enabled implantable cardiac […]Read More →
Get Ready for Hannover Messe 2017!
MIL OSI USA – Source: US International Trade Administration Headline: Get Ready for Hannover Messe 2017! Jana Dorband is Senior Investment Specialist at the U.S. Embassy Berlin Hannover Messe – the world’s leading industrial technology trade show – will take place on April 24 – 28 2017. SelectUSA will again lead a robust delegation to […]Read More →
New DOE reports: Enhanced national security, billions a year for consumers, possible with improved transmission infrastructure
MIL OSI Oil Gas Energy – Source: American Wind Energy Association – Press Release/Statement: Headline: New DOE reports: Enhanced national security, billions a year for consumers, possible with improved transmission infrastructure January 9, 2017 Washington, D.C. — A new study from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) finds upgrades and additions to America’s transmission infrastructure […]Read More →
Making Waves advertising opportunities for 2017
MIL OSI Oil Gas Energy – Source: International Marine Contractors Association – IMCA – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Making Waves advertising opportunities for 2017 Category | Making Waves 9 January 2017 IMCA supplier members can find details online of the advertising opportunities available in 2017 in Making Waves, our quarterly magazine, by viewing the Making Waves […]Read More →
Help students win $15,000 and the chance to bring their app Ideas to life in the Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge
MIL OSI Economics – Source: Verizon Headline: Help students win $15,000 and the chance to bring their app Ideas to life in the Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge NEW YORK – Today, ninety-four teams of middle and high school students were named Best in State winners of the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge, […]Read More →
Art and Science: What Lies Underneath Renowned Richard Diebenkorn Painting?
MIL OSI Economics – Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Headline: Art and Science: What Lies Underneath Renowned Richard Diebenkorn Painting? Bank of America has awarded an Art Conservation Project grant to Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University to restore “Window” by Richard Diebenkorn. As a unique opportunity to support the intersection of art and […]Read More →
Oracle Retail Suite 16 Introduces New Cloud Services to Maximize Retail Profit and Productivity
MIL OSI Economics – Source: Oracle Headline: Oracle Retail Suite 16 Introduces New Cloud Services to Maximize Retail Profit and Productivity Oracle announced today the availability of Oracle Retail Release 16, which empowers retailers to deliver unified consumer experiences across ecommerce and brick and mortar locations. The new release reflects insights of our global customer […]Read More →
Clean Cooking Master Plan
MIL OSI Economics – Source: Sustainable Energy For All Headline: Clean Cooking Master Plan The Government of Cameroon last week announced the adoption of a National LPG Master Plan to support increased liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) use for household cooking in Cameroon from the current 12% of the population to 58% by 2030 – the […]Read More →
Total to acquire an additional 21.57% interest from Tullow in the Uganda Lake Albert Project
MIL OSI Global Economy – Source: Total Energy Headline: Total to acquire an additional 21.57% interest from Tullow in the Uganda Lake Albert Project Paris, January 9, 2017 – Total and Tullow have entered into a package agreement under which Total will acquire an additional 21.57% interest from Tullow in the Uganda Lake Albert oil […]Read More →
2017 AABE National Conference
MIL OSI Oil Gas Energy – Source: American Association of Blacks in Energy – Press Release/Statement: Headline: 2017 AABE National Conference Join The American Association of Blacks in Energy for our 40th National Conference in Washington, DC on March 21 – 24, 2017. This year’s […]Read More →
Work of Home Sweet Home has created a big shift in government homelessness policy – Lynn Boylan MEP
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Sinn Féin Headline: Work of Home Sweet Home has created a big shift in government homelessness policy – Lynn Boylan MEP 9 January, 2017 – by Lynn Boylan MEP Sinn Féin Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan has this evening welcomed the agreement reached between campaign group Home Sweet Home and […]Read More →
Yemen: EU-UN partnership to target ‘alarming’ food insecurity
MIL OSI United Nations – Source: United Nations 2 Headline: Yemen: EU-UN partnership to target ‘alarming’ food insecurity 9 January 2017 With 14 million people in Yemen lacking reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food, the European Union (EU) has committed 12 million euros to assist the efforts of the United […]Read More →
CCTV released in connection with assault outside pub – Bracknell
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Thames Valley Police Headline: CCTV released in connection with assault outside pub – Bracknell Monday 09 January 2017, 5:28pmThames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images in connection with an assault outside a pub in Bracknell.The victim, a 22-year-old man, was outside the Goose pub in Station Road at around […]Read More →
Missing man found-Thame
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Thames Valley Police Headline: Missing man found-Thame Monday 09 January 2017, 5:07pmThames Valley Police can confirm that missing man James Holt has been found safely. He was located by officers from the Metropolitan Police. We would like to thank them and the public for their assistance.GFL Media Team(01865) 846699Sharing […]Read More →
Urgent Action: Journalist Threatened By Chechen Official (Russian Federation: UA 4/17)
MIL OSI NGO – Source: Amnesty International – Headline: Urgent Action: Journalist Threatened By Chechen Official (Russian Federation: UA 4/17) The speaker of the Chechen parliament used his Instagram account to threaten prominent journalist Grigory Shvedov on 6 January. Grigory Shvedov is the editor-in-chief of Caucasian Knot, an independent website reporting on the situation in […]Read More →
‘We Will Bury You’: Activist Bullied for Reporting Belarussophobic Articles
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: United Civil Party Belarus – in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: ‘We Will Bury You’: Activist Bullied for Reporting Belarussophobic Articles Dzyanis Rabyanok, an activist of the United Civil Party, may be accused of insulting the head of state.As reported earlier, the activist filed a […]Read More →
6pm update: Candidates for Copeland selection confirmed as deadline passes
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Labour List UK Headline: 6pm update: Candidates for Copeland selection confirmed as deadline passes Applications to be Labour’s candidate in the Copeland by-election closed at 10am today. A series of local activists submitted their forms over the weekend as they hope to be selected to defend the party’s 2,564 […]Read More →
Martin McGuinness has taken decisive action – Adams
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Sinn Féin Headline: Martin McGuinness has taken decisive action – Adams 9 January, 2017 – by Gerry Adams TD Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams TD has said Martin McGuinness has today taken decisive action in resigning as deputy First Minister as a result of the DUP’s handling of the […]Read More →
Labour Candidate Finds Southern Response Wrongly Withheld Council Refunds – NZ Labour Party
MIL OSI New Zealand – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: Labour Candidate Finds Southern Response Wrongly Withheld Council Refunds – NZ Labour Party The Labour Candidate for Christchurch Central, Dr Duncan Webb has discovered that Southern Response owes homeowners thousands in wrongly withheld refunds. Southern Response has been keeping refunds […]Read More →
Politicians, Students And Top Kiwi Experts to Lift the Lid on Youth Homelessness – Voice4HomelessYouth
MIL OSI New Zealand – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: Politicians, Students And Top Kiwi Experts to Lift the Lid on Youth Homelessness – Voice4HomelessYouth Featuring Labour MP Jacinda Ardern and Green MP Marama Davidson, a group of Auckland University of Technology students have created a documentary which details the […]Read More →
10,000 Too Many: Our Punitive-Colonial State – Racial Equality Aotearoa
MIL OSI New Zealand – Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties Headline: 10,000 Too Many: Our Punitive-Colonial State – Racial Equality Aotearoa Prisons work if the goal is to create precarious social environments or if the aim is to keep communities colonised, dehumanised and marginalised. There is no mana in the Prison […]Read More →
La Utopía de la Consulta Previa, Libre e Informada en Proyectos Mineros
MIL OSI New Zealand – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: La Utopía de la Consulta Previa, Libre e Informada en Proyectos Mineros “Los pueblos indígenas y los gobiernos de América Latina están enfrentados por la minería.” ReVista – Harvard Review of Latin America By Erika Quinteros, Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric […]Read More →
Two men injured in Napier incident
MIL OSI New Zealand – Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Two men injured in Napier incident Tuesday, 10 January 2017 – 7:01am Two Hawke’s Bay men are nursing wounds following an incident at a fast food outlet in Napier last night. Constable Vicky Holden said that Police were called to McDonald’s Restaurant in […]Read More →
10/05:10 EDT Marine Wind Warning Summary for Victoria
MIL OSI Australia – Source: Weather Warnings – Australia Headline: 10/05:10 EDT Marine Wind Warning Summary for Victoria IDV20600 Australian Government Bureau of MeteorologyVictoria Marine Wind Warning Summary for Victoria Issued at 5:10 am EDT on Tuesday 10 January 2017for the period until midnight EDT Wednesday 11 January 2017. Wind Warnings for Wednesday 11 January Strong Wind […]Read More →
New coordinates for Australia
MIL OSI Australia – Source: Geoscience Australia Headline: New coordinates for Australia 09 January 2017 Australia’s coordinates have moved 1.8 metres northeast, following the launch of the Geocentric Datum of Australia 2020 (GDA2020). The first update to Australia’s coordinate system in two decades, GDA2020 is a step towards modernising Australia’s spatial referencing system. Prior to […]Read More →
BMW Group Press Conference, NAIAS Detroit 2017.
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: BMW Group – English – Press Release/Statement Headline: BMW Group Press Conference, NAIAS Detroit 2017. Ludwig Willisch, President and CEO of BMW of North America Good morning and welcome to the BMW Group! Today it is our pleasureto present a range of new models – […]Read More →
BMW Group achieves sixth consecutive all-time sales high and remains world’s leading premium car company
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: BMW Group – English – Press Release/Statement Headline: BMW Group achieves sixth consecutive all-time sales high and remains world’s leading premium car company Worldwide 2,367,603 vehicles delivered, up 5.3%BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad all achieve new sales recordsBMW annual sales top 2 million for the […]Read More →
Meeting with Higher School of Economics Rector Yaroslav Kuzminov
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Meeting with Higher School of Economics Rector Yaroslav Kuzminov President of RussiaVladimir Putin: MrKuzminov, the Higher School of Economics will mark its 25thanniversary this year. How will you celebrate this notable event? Rector of the HigherSchool of Economics Yaroslav Kuzminov: […]Read More →
On OFZ sales from Bank of Russia portfolio (1/9/2017)
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: On OFZ sales from Bank of Russia portfolio (1/9/2017) In April-December 2016, the total nominal value of federal government bonds (OFZ) sold by the Bank of Russia from its own portfolio was 143.211 billion rubles worth. Also, […]Read More →
On holding one-week deposit auction (1/9/2017)
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: On holding one-week deposit auction (1/9/2017) The Bank of Russia took a decision to hold on 10 January 2017 a one-week deposit auction with the following parameters: Date of auction Settlement date Maturity date 10.01.2017 11.01.2017 18.01.2017The auction conditions are available at the page ‘Conditions of the Bank […]Read More →
Vladimir Kolokoltsev introduced new Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia – Chief of Russian MIA Investigation Department
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Vladimir Kolokoltsev introduced new Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia – Chief of Russian MIA Investigation Department Today, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of Police Vladimir Kolokoltsev introduced […]Read More →
Human Rights Situation in Belarus: December 2016
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Human Rights Situation in Belarus: December 2016 Conclusions: – December was not marked by any significant changes of a systemic nature that would be aimed at qualitative changes in the country’s human rights situation; […]Read More →
Security Council Press Statement on Central African Republic — Attack against MINUSCA
MIL OSI United Nations – Source: United Nations 4 Headline: Security Council Press Statement on Central African Republic — Attack against MINUSCA The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Olof Skoog (Sweden):The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the ambush perpetrated by unknown attackers against a […]Read More →
New Permanent Representative of Namibia Presents Credentials
MIL OSI United Nations – Source: United Nations 4 Headline: New Permanent Representative of Namibia Presents Credentials (Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)The new Permanent Representative of Namibia to the United Nations, Neville Melvin Gertze, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today. Before his latest appointment, Mr. Gertze was Chief […]Read More →
EU Gives EUR 35M for Agriculture and Accountability in Liberia
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: EU Gives EUR 35M for Agriculture and Accountability in Liberia MONROVIA, Liberia, January 9, 2017/APO/ — The European Union (EU) has announced that it will provide EUR 35 million in support of agricultural development and the General Auditing Commission (GAC) in Liberia. Speaking […]Read More →
U.S. Condemns Terror Attack in Al-Arish
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: U.S. Condemns Terror Attack in Al-Arish The U.S. Embassy condemns the attack in Al-Arish today that killed several Egyptian police officers and wounded many others, including civilians. These officers gave their lives in the line of duty helping protect their fellow citizens. We express […]Read More →
Finalists for the Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) Entrepreneurship Award 2017 announced
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: Finalists for the Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) Entrepreneurship Award 2017 announced Finalists for the Africa Finance & Investment Forum (AFIF) Entrepreneurship Award 2017 announcedSix African projects with big economic and social impact will be presented during the AFIF 2017, convened by […]Read More →
USAID Support to ISTEP Program Gets People with Disabilities into the Workplace
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: USAID Support to ISTEP Program Gets People with Disabilities into the Workplace ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, January 9, 2017/APO/ — Over the past three years, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported the Ethiopian Center for Disability and Development (ECDD) Association to […]Read More →
North West Legislature holds oversight meeting with Bojanala District municipalities, 10 Jan
MIL OSI – Source: Republic of South Africa – Report: Headline: North West Legislature holds oversight meeting with Bojanala District municipalities, 10 Jan North West Legislature Committee on Local Government calls municipalities under Bojanala District to account on their annual report 2014/15 and current status quo On Tuesday, 10 January 2017, the North West Provincial […]Read More →
Latest News portal telling Africa’s story launches in Accra, Ghana
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: Latest News portal telling Africa’s story launches in Accra, Ghana ACCRA, Ghana, January 9, 2017/APO/ — A new pan-African news portal www.AfricaFeeds.com has been launched in Accra, Ghana. The portal will provide readers in Africa and beyond the latest and relevant news about Africa […]Read More →
Petition in support of the Paris Conference
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Petition in support of the Paris Conference Petition in support of the Paris Conference 08/01/17 Mr. President Francois Hollande – We, Israeli citizens who are actively engaged in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, welcome the French […]Read More →
Yes, We Can
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Yes, We Can Yes, We Can 07/01/17 DURING WORLD WAR II, when German bombers terrorized Britain, a small group of gallant airmen faced them every day. Their life expectancy was numbered in days. Once, a genius at the propaganda ministry devised […]Read More →
COHA in the Media 2016
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: COHA in the Media 2016 COHA Interviews: COHA Research Associate Aline Piva was interviewed about the legitimacy of Interim Brazilian President Michel Temer for a piece titled “Brazil Revolts as Temer Forces Austerity, US Dependency After Coup Exposed” published by Sputnik News on […]Read More →
WRH Volume 36 Issue 16
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: WRH Volume 36 Issue 16 The Latest Washington Report on the Hemisphere is out: In the latest issue, you will find the following analyses: Articles: 1 – “Argentina and Great Britain Reach Joint Statements on the South Atlantic” by Research Associate Vincent Lofaso On […]Read More →
WRH Volume 36 Issue 18
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: WRH Volume 36 Issue 18 The Latest Washington Report on the Hemisphere is out: In the latest issue, you will find the following analyses: Articles: 1 – “Brazilian Judge’s Ruling Breaks-up Student Protest” by COHA Research Associate Jordy Garcia Usually, kids cannot wait to […]Read More →
WRH Volume 36 Issues 20 & 21
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: WRH Volume 36 Issues 20 & 21 The Latest Washington Report on the Hemisphere is out: In the latest issue, you will find the following analyses: Articles: 1 – “The Passing of an Icon: Fidel Castro and the Latin American Left ” by […]Read More →
WRH Volume 36 Issue 19
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: WRH Volume 36 Issue 19 The Latest Washington Report on the Hemisphere is out: In the latest issue, you will find the following analyses: Articles: 1 – “Stuck in the Mud: Nicaragua’s Canal Project” by COHA Research Associate Sarah Faithful On June 13, […]Read More →
Milagro Sala Convicted Twice in One Week
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: Council on Hemispheric Affairs – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Milagro Sala Convicted Twice in One Week Despite international condemnation, the highly regarded yet controversial Argentine neighborhood organizer remains in prison pending an investigation into other alleged crimes By Jordan Bazak, Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs To download a PDF version […]Read More →