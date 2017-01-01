Open Source Intel View All →
New Year’s Eve: night of the most alcohol-related accidents in 2015
MIL OSI Germany – MIL OSI – Source: Destatis Statistisches Bundesamt – In English – Headline: New Year's Eve: night of the most alcohol-related accidents in 2015 New Year's Eve: night of the most alcohol-related accidents in 2015 Every year millions of people in Germany celebrate the turn of the year and joyfully welcome the
Ringing in 2017 U.S. Navy style with USS John S. McCain (Navy Live Blog)
Coast Guard, local agencies rescue 2, search for third person near Fort Bragg
January Artwork of the Month: 'Thomas Roe at the Court of Ajmir’
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: British Parliament News Headline: January Artwork of the Month: 'Thomas Roe at the Court of Ajmir' To mark the start of the UK-India year of culture 2017, January's Artwork of the Month depicts the reception of the first British diplomatic representative on the Indian subcontinent. The painting shows the
Strengthening the Local Economy through Thailand 4.0
MIL OSI Asia Pacific – Source: Government Of Thailand Headline: Strengthening the Local Economy through Thailand 4.0 The Government is making an effort to strengthen the countrys local economy through the "Thailand 4.0 economic model, which is intended to pull the country out of the middle-income trap. Provincial governors will play an important role in
Rising road toll drives campaign push
MIL OSI Australia – Source: Government of Queensland Headline: Rising road toll drives campaign push The New Year has heralded a renewed push for greater safety on Queensland roads following a rise in road deaths for 2016 compared to the previous year. Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the rising road toll,
Merkel calls for optimism in New Year's speech
MIL OSI China – Source: China State Council Information Office Headline: Merkel calls for optimism in New Year's speech Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called on the German people to be optimistic in the year ahead and to confront hatred with humanity and cohesion in her annual New Year's address. "As we pursue our lives
French president defends five-year governing
MIL OSI China – Source: China State Council Information Office Headline: French president defends five-year governing In his last New Year's Eve address to the nation on Saturday, French President Francois Hollande defended his five-year governing whose "results are coming (but) later than … anticipated." "During many mandates, I have had only one priority: redress
RBI introduces Facility for Citizens and NRIs who were Abroad for Exchange of SBNs
MIL OSI Global Banks – The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a facility of exchange of specified bank notes (SBNs) to give an opportunity to Indian citizens and non resident Indian (NRI) citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016. Resident Indian citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016
Amendments to the Rules on Foreign Exchange, etc.
MIL OSI Global Banks – Source: Central Bank of Iceland Headline: Amendments to the Rules on Foreign Exchange, etc. 31.12.2016 At the turn of the year, important steps will be taken towards lifting controls on households and businesses, in accordance with the third phase of the authorities' strategy, publicised in June 2015. From then onwards,
Ranking the Panasonic News You Had Your Eye on in 2016
MIL OSI Global Economy – Source: Panasonic Headline: Ranking the Panasonic News You Had Your Eye on in 2016 As 2016 comes to a close, Panasonic Newsroom would like to look back at a year of exciting Panasonic news and events by bringing you the Top 10 Most Accessed Pages(*) of 2016, including news articles
IBM UK executive Dr Dave Watson appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year 2017 Honours List
MIL OSI Economics – Source: IBM Headline: IBM UK executive Dr Dave Watson appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year 2017 Honours List LONDON, UK – 30 Dec 2016: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has appointed IBM (NYSE: IBM) executive Dr Dave Watson to be Commander of the
IBM executive Caroline Taylor appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year 2017 Honours List
MIL OSI Economics – Source: IBM Headline: IBM executive Caroline Taylor appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year 2017 Honours List LONDON, UK – 30 Dec 2016: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has appointed IBM (NYSE: IBM) executive Caroline Taylor to be an Officer of the Order
TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Receipt of Key Governmental Approval for the Sale of its Subsidiary, Thrace Basin Natural Gas (Turkiye) Corporation, and Provides an Operations Update
MIL OSI Oil Gas Energy – Source: TransAtlantic Petroleum Corp – Press Release/Statement: Headline: TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Receipt of Key Governmental Approval for the Sale of its Subsidiary, Thrace Basin Natural Gas (Turkiye) Corporation, and Provides an Operations Update December 30, 2016 HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX:TNP) (NYSE-MKT:TAT)
Extention of the Periods for Consent to and Payment of Quota Increases
MIL OSI Global Economy – Source: International Monetary Fund Headline: Extention of the Periods for Consent to and Payment of Quota Increases Summary:This paper proposes a further six-month extension of the period for members to consent to an increase in their quotas under the Fourteenth General Review of Quotas ("Fourteenth Review") through June 30, 2017.
Coming year looks better for oil and gas sector following terrible 2016
MIL OSI Oil Gas Energy – Source: National Ocean Industries Association – NOIA – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Coming year looks better for oil and gas sector following terrible 2016 The Wichita Eagle | December 28, 2016 | Dan Voorhis The coming year has to be better for the state's oil and gas industry than 2016.
Ringing in 2017 U.S. Navy style with USS John S. McCain (Navy Live Blog)
Coast Guard, local agencies rescue 2, search for third person near Fort Bragg
Emancipation Proclamation
MIL OSI USA – Source: US Government – Historic Documents from the National Archives Headline: Emancipation Proclamation Emancipation ProclamationEmancipation Proclamation, January 1, 1863 (National Archives Identifier: 299998); Presidential Proclamations, 1791-1991; Record Group 11; General Records of the United States Government; National Archives. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, announcing, "that
Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor
MIL OSI USA – Source: US State of North Carolina – Press Release/Statement: Headline: Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor Roy Cooper today took the oath of office to become North Carolina's 75th Governor, pledging to build a North Carolina that works for everyone."It is the honor of my life to be your governor, who
NC Silver Alerts: A Silver Alert has been issued for James Randall Bailey by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons
MIL OSI USA – Source: US State of North Carolina – Press Release/Statement: Headline: NC Silver Alerts: A Silver Alert has been issued for James Randall Bailey by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons Employees Employee Click below for the December 2016 Employee Newsletter: Quick Links State Highway Patrol State Capitol Police State Bureau of Investigation Alcohol Law Enforcement Governor's Crime Commission Victims Services N.C.
Second Avenue Subway Celebration
MIL OSI USA – Source: US State of New York Headline: Second Avenue Subway Celebration Governor Cuomo rang in the New Year by celebrating the on-time arrival of the Second Ave Subway – its first major expansion in over 50 years – with the line's inaugural ride.Featured Image: SecondAve72ndStreet_Colorful_hero.jpgLink: learn morePublished Date: Saturday, December 31, 2016 – 23:00Live
Collected Department Releases: United States Condemns Terrorist Attack on Istanbul Nightclub
MIL OSI USA – Source: United States Department of State Headline: Collected Department Releases: United States Condemns Terrorist Attack on Istanbul Nightclub The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a night club in Istanbul, Turkey. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the people of
Europe and Eurasia: United States Condemns Terrorist Attack on Istanbul Nightclub
MIL OSI USA – Source: United States Department of State Headline: Europe and Eurasia: United States Condemns Terrorist Attack on Istanbul Nightclub The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a night club in Istanbul, Turkey. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the people of
New Year’s Eve: night of the most alcohol-related accidents in 2015
January Artwork of the Month: 'Thomas Roe at the Court of Ajmir’
Appeal to find missing teenage girl from Ealing
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Metropolitan Police UK Headline: Appeal to find missing teenage girl from Ealing Police in Ealing Borough are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl. Yasmin Al Sharif, 15, was last seen at foster carer's home in Ealing on 31 December. She had gone out and
Arrest in Peckham murder investigation
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Metropolitan Police UK Headline: Arrest in Peckham murder investigation Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Peckham have made an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday afternoon, 31 December. He is currently in custody at a south London police station. Enquires continue
Speech: Secretary of State for Wales: Looking forward
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: UK Government Headline: Speech: Secretary of State for Wales: Looking forward You don't need me to remind you that 2016 was a tumultuous year in politics. From the EU referendum to the election of Donald Trump, the unexpected seemed to become the norm as the year went on. But
London sees in 2017 in spectacular fashion
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Metropolitan Police UK Headline: London sees in 2017 in spectacular fashion London saw in 2017 in spectacular fashion with a firework display over the river Thames and some of the Capital's most iconic landmarks. Thousands of revellers attended the ticket-only event and, as in previous years, those without tickets
News story: 2017: New quid on the block
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: United Kingdom – Executive Government & Departments Headline: News story: 2017: New quid on the block With three months to go, the government is launching a campaign to help raise awareness and encourage the public to return the round £1 coins. This is the first time the £1 coin
Archived papers released
MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Scottish Government Headline: Archived papers released Files opened for the first time at the National Records of Scotland show details about the second full year of operation of the then Scottish Executive. Included in files now publicly available is information about the resignation of Henry McLeish as First Minister
Strengthening the Local Economy through Thailand 4.0
Rising road toll drives campaign push
Merkel calls for optimism in New Year's speech
French president defends five-year governing
China's manufacturing activity expands for 5th month
MIL OSI China – Source: China State Council Information Office Headline: China's manufacturing activity expands for 5th month China's manufacturing activity expanded for a fifth month in December. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 51.4 in December, lower than 51.7 in November and staying above the 50-point boom-bust line for the fifth
01/15:50 CDT Marine Wind Warning Summary for South Australia
MIL OSI Australia – Source: Weather Warnings – Australia Headline: 01/15:50 CDT Marine Wind Warning Summary for South Australia IDS20201 Australian Government Bureau of MeteorologySouth Australia Marine Wind Warning Summary for South Australia Issued at 3:50 pm CDT on Sunday 1 January 2017for the period until midnight CDT Monday 2 January 2017. Wind Warnings for Monday 2
Ronaldo spurns China but EPL ref keen
MIL OSI China – Source: China State Council Information Office – Culture Headline: Ronaldo spurns China but EPL ref keen World player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a world-record 257-million pound (US$317 million) bid from China, his agent Jorge Mendes has claimed. Mendes told Sky Sports Italia on Thursday that the unnamed Chinese Super
Faye Wong Moments Live 2016 delights Shanghai
MIL OSI China – Source: China State Council Information Office – Culture Headline: Faye Wong Moments Live 2016 delights Shanghai After six years off stage, Chinese queen of pop Faye Wong returned to music circles with a concert, Faye's Moments Live 2016 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on Dec 30, 2016. After six years off
New Year Address to the Nation
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Press Release/Statement Headline: New Year Address to the Nation Presidentof Russia Vladimir Putin: Citizensof Russia, friends,The year 2016 is coming to a close. It wasa challenging year, but the difficulties we faced have brought us together and allowed us to reveal enormous resources for our movement forward.The main thing
Top 10 Stories on Belarus Digest published in 2016
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Belarus Digest – Press Release/Statement Headline: Top 10 Stories on Belarus Digest published in 2016 In 2016 Belarus Digest readers were particularly interested in our articles on security issues and relations of Belarus and Russia.Other popular stories covered visa policies of Belarus as well as
On New Year's Eve, policemen visited people rescued by them
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: On New Year's Eve, policemen visited people rescued by them "The New Year is the time of unexpected and pleasant surprises. The policemen's visits, mostly with New Year presents, on the eve of
Man suspected of smuggling birds registered in Russian Red Book was detained in Omsk Region
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Man suspected of smuggling birds registered in Russian Red Book was detained in Omsk Region "The Russian MIA Division for Isilkul and the Isilkulsky District of the Omsk Region initiated a criminal case
New Year congratulation from Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia General of Police Vladimir Kolokoltsev
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Press Release/Statement Headline: New Year congratulation from Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia General of Police Vladimir Kolokoltsev Dear colleagues! Dear friends!I heartily congratulate you on the coming New Year!The outgoing year was full of important
Interview Benoît Cœuré: Interview with Börsen-Zeitung
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: European Central Bank – Press Release/Statement Headline: Interview Benoît Cœuré: Interview with Börsen-Zeitung Interview with Benoît Cœuré, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Mark Schrörs and Detlef Fechtner on 20 December and published on 31 December 2016 Mr Cœuré, the euro area
Visit to the Museum of the Moscow Kremlin Archaeological Excavations
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Press Release/Statement Headline: Visit to the Museum of the Moscow Kremlin Archaeological Excavations The first museum window makesit possible to see part of the foundation of the Small Nikolayevsky Palace, and the second one, part of the foundation of the Church of St Alexis the Metropolitan,from the complex of buildings adjacent to the Chudov Monastery.Archaeological findings werediscovered in autumn […]Read More →
Hanna Hopko: Ukraine's foreign policy priority for 2017 – further counteracting Russian aggression
MIL OSI Eurozone and Baltics – MIL OSI – Source: Parliament of Ukraine – Headline: Hanna Hopko: Ukraine’s foreign policy priority for 2017 – further counteracting Russian aggression “In 2016,restoration of a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the east of Ukrainefailed. Besides, unfortunately we have not seen any positive changes within theNormandy Format or […]Read More →
President Zuma wishes SA a happy, prosperous New Year
MIL OSI – Source: South Africa News Agency – Report: Headline: President Zuma wishes SA a happy, prosperous New Year Pretoria – President Jacob Zuma on Friday wished all South Africans a happy, successful, productive and prosperous New Year, 2017. He said South Africa has come to the conclusion of a fruitful and productive 2016 […]Read More →
Edelman Signs on Chain Reactions as Exclusive Affiliate in Nigeria
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: Edelman Signs on Chain Reactions as Exclusive Affiliate in Nigeria JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, December 31, 2016/APO/ — Edelman (www.Edelman.com), a leading global communications marketing firm, has announced that it has signed on Chain Reactions Nigeria (www.ChainReactionsNG.com), one of Nigeria’s most vibrant PR firms, […]Read More →
93 media professionals killed in 2016
MIL OSI NGO – Source: Global Unions – Headline: 93 media professionals killed in 2016 93 journalists and media professionals were killed in 2016 according to new statistics published by the world’s largest journalists’ organisation. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), which represents 600.000 members in 140 countries, today published a list of 93 journalists […]Read More →
Public statement by the Chair of the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict
MIL OSI United Nations – Source: United Nations 4 Headline: Public statement by the Chair of the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict At its sixtieth meeting, on 2 December 2016, the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict, in connection with the examination of the third report of the Secretary-General on […]Read More →
President Jacob Zuma hosts the annual Indlamu dance festival, 01 Jan
MIL OSI – Source: Republic of South Africa – Report: Headline: President Jacob Zuma hosts the annual Indlamu dance festival, 01 Jan President Jacob Zuma will on New Year’s Day, Sunday, 01 January 2017, host the annual Indlamu, a traditional dance festival which aims to mark the beginning of the new year and also promote […]Read More →
President Jacob Zuma: New Year message for year 2017
MIL OSI – Source: Republic of South Africa – Report: Headline: President Jacob Zuma: New Year message for year 2017 Economic Transformation and Nation Building Key in 2017 We have come to the conclusion of a fruitful and productive year. We moved a step further this year in fighting poverty, inequality and unemployment, as we […]Read More →
New Year Message for Year 2017 by President Jacob Zuma
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: New Year Message for Year 2017 by President Jacob Zuma PRETORIA, South Africa, December 30, 2016/APO/ — New Year Message for Year 2017 by President Jacob Zuma: Economic Transformation and Nation Building Key in 2017 We have come to the conclusion of a […]Read More →
End of the year 2016 message, on behalf of Moustapha Soumaré, the Acting UNMISS SRSG and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan
MIL OSI – Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report: Headline: End of the year 2016 message, on behalf of Moustapha Soumaré, the Acting UNMISS SRSG and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan JUBA, South Sudan, December 30, 2016/APO/ — End of the year 2016 message, on behalf of Moustapha Soumaré, […]Read More →
Anti-Semitic Zionists
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Anti-Semitic Zionists Anti-Semitic Zionists 31/12/16 WHAT REALLY got me was the applause. There they were sitting at the round table, the representatives of the entire world, applauding their own handiwork, the resolution they had just adopted unanimously. The Security Council, like […]Read More →
Sheikh Jarrah: continuing protest at evictions and settler takeover
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Sheikh Jarrah: continuing protest at evictions and settler takeover Sheikh Jarrah: continuing protest at evictions and settler takeover 30/12/16 The residents of Sheikh Jarrah are continuing their protest vigils in the neighborhood every Friday, protesting their violent evictions from their homes,the […]Read More →
Gush Shalom: Good news, for a change – opposition prevents setting up kangaroo court for KMs
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Gush Shalom: Good news, for a change – opposition prevents setting up kangaroo court for KMs Gush Shalom: Good news, for a change – opposition prevents setting up kangaroo court for KMs 24/12/16 For a change, we got today a piece […]Read More →
The full text of the United Nations anti-settlement resolution
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: The full text of the United Nations anti-settlement resolution The full text of the United Nations anti-settlement resolution 24/12/16 14 Delegations in Favour of Resolution 2334 (2016) as United States Abstains The full text of resolution 2334 (Dec. 23, 2016) reads […]Read More →
Don't Send Him!
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Don’t Send Him! Don’t Send Him! 24/12/16 DONALD TRUMP has spat in my face. Not only in my own face, but in the faces of at least half the Israeli population. He has appointed a bankruptcy lawyer named David Friedman to […]Read More →
Accompany shepherds and farmers in the Jordan Valley
MIL OSI Analysis – Source: MIL OSI Analysis – Gush Shalom – Analysis-Reportage: Headline: Accompany shepherds and farmers in the Jordan Valley Accompany shepherds and farmers in the Jordan Valley 22/12/16 A group of volunteers heads out every Thursday to the Jordan Valley, where the Israeli Occupation has been systematically demolishing Palestinian villages, restricting access […]Read More →
Human rights groups protest over 500 arrests of Papuan demonstrators
MIL OSI Analysis – EveningReport.nz – Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz Independence protesters march in Wamena, West Papua, on Monday. Image: Free West Papua/TeleSur Jakarta-based based human rights watchdog Institute for Policy Research and Advocacy (Elsam) and its local partner in Papua, Elsham Papua, have condemned intimidation and violence by police officers against activist Whens Tebay during […]Read More →
Gary Juffa: Shedding PNG blood for corporate interest – didn’t we learn?
MIL OSI Analysis – EveningReport.nz – Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz The deployment of military troops to Hela province is reminiscent of tragic events that unfolded about 28 years ago that sparked off a crisis and left more then 20,000 Papua New Guineans dead. When Bougainvilleans decried the unfair treatment of landowners, pollution and lack of the […]Read More →