DUP petition of concern further display of arrogance and disrespect By Foreign Affairs Publisher 5 mins ago MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Alliance – Northern Ireland Headline: DUP petition of concern further display of arrogance and disrespect The DUP’s vetoing of a motion of no confidence in the Assembly Speaker is a further display of the arrogance and disrespect towards the Assembly and the public which has characterised the DUP over […] Read More →

Lords debates Neighbourhood Planning Bill By Foreign Affairs Publisher 5 mins ago MIL OSI United Kingdom – Members of the Lords, including the government and opposition spokespersons for housing, the chairman of the Charities Property Association and the president of the National Home Improvement Council, will discuss the key principles and purpose of the Neighbourhood Planning Bill during second reading, on Tuesday 17 January. Read More →

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to visit Iran By Foreign Affairs Publisher 10 mins ago MIL OSI Europe – Source: Government of Sweden Headline: Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to visit Iran On 11–12 February, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will visit Iran at the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani. Discussions will primarily concern bilateral cooperation, trade issues and developments in the region, with a focusing on Syria. Iran is an important […] Read More →

Bob and Roberta Smith Art UK launch painting goes on display By Foreign Affairs Publisher 35 mins ago MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: British Parliament News Headline: Bob and Roberta Smith Art UK launch painting goes on display A work painted by artist Bob and Roberta Smith to celebrate last year’s launch of Art UK has gone on display in Portcullis House. Art UK is a project that aims to include every publicly owned painting, drawing, print […] Read More →

Corbyn, Rayner and Jarvis hit the by-election campaign trail in Copeland By Foreign Affairs Publisher 35 mins ago MIL OSI United Kingdom – Source: Labour List UK Headline: Corbyn, Rayner and Jarvis hit the by-election campaign trail in Copeland Jeremy Corbyn and a host of current and former frontbenchers including Angela Rayner and Dan Jarvis have joined the campaign in Copeland. The Labour leader went to meet members and candidates in the West […] Read More →

Caribbean steps up earthquake risk reduction By Foreign Affairs Publisher 35 mins ago MIL OSI United Nations – Source: UNISDR Disaster Risk Reduction Headline: Caribbean steps up earthquake risk reduction At the Caribbean Urban Seismic Risk Forum (from left): Mr. Arturo López-Portillo Contreras, ACS; Mr. Ronald Jackson, CDEMA; Mr. François Anick Joseph, Minister of the Interior and Local Authorities, Haiti, Mr. Fritz Deshommes, State University of Haiti; Mr. […] Read More →